2 Athens suspects charged with hiring men to attack elderly victim who refused bribe

Two Athens residents face multiple charges after the Limestone County Sherff’s Office says they hired two men to attack an elderly man they previously had assaulted.

Billy Joe “BJ” Carruth, 49, and Brittney Nicole Clem, 42, were arrested after being identified as suspects in the Oct. 17, 2020, assault of an elderly man, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was later offered $500 to drop the charges against Carruth and Clem.

He refused.

That led the pair to hire Ian Van Hunter and Jonathan Colby Parsons to assault the victim on April 13 to scare him into dropping the charges, the sheriff’s office said.

Hunter and Parsons also robbed a witness to their assault of the original victim, authorities said. Parson was arrested April 14 and Hunter was arrested on April 15. Both face multiple charges.

Carruth was charged with bribing a witness, intimidating a witness, and criminal conspiracy to commit assault. He is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $255,000 bond.

Clem was charged with bribing a witness, intimidating a witness, and criminal conspiracy to commit assault. She also is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $255,000 bond.