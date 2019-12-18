2 Arrested In Undercover Operation At Massage Parlor

Two Athens woman are in custody tonight after an undercover operation at Asain Massage.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says 61-year-old Yu Guiying and 54-year-old Qingying Zhang were operating an illegitimate massage establishment. They are both from China and are charged with promoting prostitution.

The arrests come after several citizens gave information to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office claiming the business was not a legitimate massage establishment.

Investigator conducted an undercover operation and obtained a search warrant for the business.

Investigators seized equipment, furniture, and about $10,400 cash.

The investigation remains open, and additional charges are possible.