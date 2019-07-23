19-year-old still in critical condition after North Huntsville shooting

WAAY 31 learned more on Tuesday about a young man shot in North Huntsville.

The shooting happened Monday night on Tuxedo Drive in the area of Winchester and Blue Spring Roads.

The victim was a 19-year-old who'd only been living in the house for about two weeks after his family moved from Decatur.

The family told WAAY 31 the victim is Demarcus Cooper, and he was shot in the lower back. He was scheduled for surgery Tuesday afternoon.

Neighbors said there usually isn't a lot of trouble on this street, and the shooting concerns them because a lot of kids live in the area.

As of Tuesday, Cooper was still in critical condition. According to Huntsville police, they haven't made any arrests.