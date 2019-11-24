18-year-old arrested after fatally shooting Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams

Following a four-hour manhunt with multiple agencies, the teenager who the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said shot and killed the sheriff of Lowndes County was arrested.

William Chase Johnson was taken into custody around midnight when he returned to the gas station where Sheriff John "Big John" Williams was shot and killed in Hayneville, Alabama, according to Sgt. Steve Jarrett with ALEA. He was taken into custody without incident.



"Details as to how he fled the scene and re-appeared at the scene...all that's going to be investigated and that's going to be on-going, so i don't have the details right now," said Sgt. Jarrett.

"But he has been taken into custody and transported from the scene to a local detention facility where, obviously, he's going to be interviewed."

People across the state and the country came forward to offer their condolences to the family and co-workers of Sheriff Williams.

U.S. Attorney Jay Town released a statement a statement on Sunday which reads:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and colleagues of Lowndes Co. Sheriff “Big John” Williams, who was killed in the line of duty while protecting and serving his community. All Sheriff Williams did was serve his country, state, and fellow man his entire adult life. His loss is a tragedy and the violence against our law enforcement is senseless and reprehensible.”

“Sheriff Williams’ end of watch comes too soon.”

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall described Sheriff Williams as a man who “devoted his life to law enforcement” and someone whose “dedication and experience are irreplaceable.”

“Sheriff Williams is the fifth line-of-duty death of an Alabama law enforcement officer to gun fire this year and the sixth to lose his life overall in our state over the last 11 months,” Marshall said.

“Serving the public in the role of a peace officer is a difficult calling, fraught with peril, yet thankfully many Alabama men and women choose to answer the call, often time putting their lives in danger to protect us. It simply cannot be said enough that we owe these heroes our gratitude and our support.”

U.S. Senator and former prosecutor Doug Jones also described the death of Sheriff Williams as “a sad and tragic loss for his community, his state and law enforcement everywhere.”

“He was a friend and consummate public servant who devoted his live to public safety. Louise and I extend our deepest sympathies to his family and fellow officers,” said Senator Jones.

Senator Richard Shelby also echoed those sentiments and said in part:

“My prayers remain with his wife, children, and loved ones during this heartbreaking time. His service to the people of Lowndes County and the state of Alabama will never be forgotten.”