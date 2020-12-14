Clear

18-wheeler wreck causing slow down on 231 in Hazel Green

The wreck is in Hazel Green near Walker Ln. on 231 N.

Posted: Dec 14, 2020 8:44 AM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

Crews are working to clean up a wreck on 231 N in Hazel Green near Walker Ln. 

Tow truck drivers told the WAAY31 crew on scene that they expect to be working to clear it for a while. Drivers should expect a slow down. 

