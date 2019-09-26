Clear

18-wheeler crashes off road along Highway 72 East

The driver of the truck told WAAY 31 that none of its cargo of plastic pellets spilled out of the container.
An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency trooper told WAAY 31 that no one was injured in the wreck.

Traffic was closed down to one lane for hours on Wednesday evening. It happened an 18-wheeler veered off the roadway and into a ditch along Highway 72 East in the town limits of Woodville.

Woodville Fire Department responded to the wreck along with Paint Rock Fire around 5:42 p.m.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, Mark Gibson, said he thinks one of his front tires blew and that's what caused him to lose control. He said he had only one thing on his mind at the time.

"Get it back on the road. Get it back on the road and slow it down. And it was already too late," Gibson said.

At that point, his truck started grinding along the guardrail until it eventually broke through and it landed on the driver's side.

Gibson said the truck was transporting plastic pellets, but none of them spilled. 

Crews left the scene shortly before 10 p.m. and said they would return in the morning to unload the pellets before trying to get the 18-wheeler carted away.

