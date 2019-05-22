18-wheeler crashes into Alabama Robotics Technology Park, catches fire

The Alabama Robotics Technology Park will need repairs after an 18-wheeler crashed into the side of the facility late Tuesday night.
Decatur Fire & Rescue said that wreck happened around 11:45 p.m.
When the 18-wheeler hit the building, it caught fire, which spread to the building.
Fire officials said the truck driver only had minor injuries and did not require transportation to the hospital.
The cause of the wreck is under investigation.
