Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

18-wheeler crashes into Alabama Robotics Technology Park, catches fire

The 18-wheeler caught fire shortly after it crashed into the side of the Alabama Robotics Technology Park on Tuesday night. The 18-wheeler caught fire shortly after it crashed into the side of the Alabama Robotics Technology Park on Tuesday night.

Decatur Fire & Rescue said the truck driver only received minor injuries in the wreck.

Posted: May. 22, 2019 6:10 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

The Alabama Robotics Technology Park will need repairs after an 18-wheeler crashed into the side of the facility late Tuesday night.

Decatur Fire & Rescue said that wreck happened around 11:45 p.m.

When the 18-wheeler hit the building, it caught fire, which spread to the building.

Fire officials said the truck driver only had minor injuries and did not require transportation to the hospital. 

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events