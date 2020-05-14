The Huntsville Police Department says officers from the North Alabama Drug Task Force and the Anti-Crime Team conducted a prostitution detail in Huntsville and the city of Madison on Wednesday night.
These cases were made, according to police:
18 Solicitation of Prostitution.
2 Promoting Prostitution.
3 Possession of Controlled Substance/Meth.
3 Possession of Controlled Substance/Synthetic Narcotic.
1 Possession of Controlled Substance/Heroin.
1 gun was Seized.
This was the first large joint operation between these two units, according to police.
Related Content
- 18 charged with soliciting prostitutes in Huntsville, Madison crime sting
- Six men arrested in Huntsville prostitution sting
- Police: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft solicited prostitute
- Patriots owner Robert Kraft pleads not guilty to soliciting prostitution
- Huntsville police prostitution sting nets arrest of ex officer who killed girlfriend
- Huntsville police: Scammers impersonating department to solicit money
- Man arrested on drug charges during Madison County narcotics and prostitution investigation
- Huntsville man charged in Madison murder
- WATCH: Coronavirus pandemic update for Madison/Huntsville on April 18
- Huntsville doctor facing federal charges accused of housing prostitutes, buying illegal drugs
Scroll for more content...