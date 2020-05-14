18 charged with soliciting prostitutes in Huntsville, Madison crime sting

The Huntsville Police Department says officers from the North Alabama Drug Task Force and the Anti-Crime Team conducted a prostitution detail in Huntsville and the city of Madison on Wednesday night.

These cases were made, according to police:

18 Solicitation of Prostitution.

2 Promoting Prostitution.

3 Possession of Controlled Substance/Meth.

3 Possession of Controlled Substance/Synthetic Narcotic.

1 Possession of Controlled Substance/Heroin.

1 gun was Seized.

This was the first large joint operation between these two units, according to police.