18 Wheeler wreck on US Highway 231

This morning, a driver of an 18 wheeler told us he crashed into a highway divider becuase of the fog. US Highway 231 Northbound is down to just one lane. Crews are working to remove the damaged 18 wheeler off the road. Once we learn more on the story we will update you as soon as possible.
