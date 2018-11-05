Clear

18 Wheeler wreck on US Highway 231

US Highway 231 down to just one lane.

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 7:19 AM
Posted By: Nick Santana

This morning, a driver of an 18 wheeler told us he crashed into a highway divider becuase of the fog. US Highway 231 Northbound is down to just one lane. Crews are working to remove the damaged 18 wheeler off the road. Once we learn more on the story we will update you as soon as possible. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events