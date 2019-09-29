Clear

17th Annual Buddy Walk promotes inclusion of people with Down Syndrome

The walk was hosted by BUDS, which serves the entire Northern Alabama Down Syndrome community.

The 17th annual Rocket City Buddy Walk brought families from near and far to promote the acceptance and inclusion of people with Down Syndrome.

The event was hosted by BUDS a non profit that serves the Northern Alabama Down Syndrome commmunity. The walk also serves as a fundraiser for the buds and this year there were bounce houses, an ice cream truck and even Elsa for families to enjoy! The organizer says this event means a lot to their community.

"It brings us closer together, and it also brings awareness more to the community because our volunteers get to work with our kids and see them and everything so it brings a lot," Susan Meyer, the Buddy Walk organizer said.

The money they raised today will go towards the events they put on throughout the year.

