17th Annual Athlete of the Year scholarship banquet

The Tennessee Valley is full of some pretty impressive high school student athletes and Tuesday night a scholarship was awarded to the Athlete of the Year.

From August to April, a panel of judges and people in the community vote on an athlete of the week; then those selected are invited to the Athlete of the Year scholarship banquet where one female and one male student athlete is given a $1,000 scholarship.

This year Grissom High swimmer Allison Hu and Huntsville Cross Country and Soccer player Tristan Morris took home the giant check for the Athlete of the Year.

"I'm just really honored to have been chosen as an athlete of the week with all of these talented student athletes here in Huntsville," Allison Hu said before knowing she won the award.

While winner Tristan Morris wasn't expecting to win at all. "I woke up late actually, but it's pretty awesome. I can't even believe it."

Now, it's quite difficult to be considered for Athlete of the Week. Students must be a senior in high school, have a minimum GPA of 3.5 and be involved in the community.

Plus, former Alabama football player and NFL safety Rashad Johnson was the keynote speaker at the event. He shared with these young athletes the struggles he went through while playing and what he did to overcome the obstacles.

This scholarship is sponsored by Huntsville Hospital Sports Center, TOC Sports, and D1 Sports.