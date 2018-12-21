17-year-old suspect arrested for home burglary, stealing firearms

A 17-year-old suspect was arrested Thursday for a home burglary on December 11 at Anderson Drive in Decatur.

The victim said several of his firearms were stolen in the burglary. The juvenile was developed as a suspect and was apprehended in Tuscumbia.

The suspect is charged with burglary in the third degree and theft of property in the second degree. The juvenile was taken to the Tuscumbia Juvenile Detention Center.