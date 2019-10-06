17-year-old killed in Madison County crash

A 17-year-old girl died in a single vehicle wreck that happened early Sunday morning.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement State Troopers, around 2:15 a.m., the teenager was a passenger in a 2012 Ford Focus that left the roadway along U.S. Highway 72 at the 89 mile marker, about a mile west of Huntsville. The car hit a culvert and flipped.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. Another 17-year-old was driving the car and she was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries.

Troopers have not released the identity of the driver nor the passenger.

No charges have been brought against the driver of the Ford Focus. The crash is still under investigation.