17 year-old girl hit by vehicle on Campbell Road in Grant

According to Grant Police Chief Anthony Nunnelley, a 17 year-old girl was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night around 7:45 while she was walking down Campbell Road near Cooper Lane.

Nunnelley said the girl was transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He said she possibly has some broken bones and was complaining about her leg hurting.

According to police, she was walking along the road with two friends, but they are not sure if she was trick-or-treating. The driver did stop and the police department is working with the Marshall County District Attorney to determine if charges will be filed.