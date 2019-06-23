Clear
17-year-old drowned at Lake Guntersville State Park Beach

The Marshall County Coroner confirmed the call went out around shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 4:23 PM
Updated: Jun 23, 2019 4:26 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A 17-year-old drowned Sunday afternoon at Lake Guntersville State Park Beach, according to Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent. 

Guntersville Fire and the Guntersville Rescue Squad responded along with park rangers to the beach near the campground for what at the time was a possible drowning. 

The 911 call went out shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday evening.

Nugent said they are not releasing the identity of the teenager at this time because family is still being notified. He said the teenager got into a particularly deep part of the water when the drowning occurred. 

