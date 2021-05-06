17 people arrested after 26 gambling machines, guns, drugs and cash seized in Decatur

Photo Gallery 17 Images
Seventeen suspects are in custody in an investigation into an illegal gambling operation in Decatur.
Decatur police say after receiving numerous complaints of illegal gambling at an address on 21st Avenue SW in Decatur, on May 5, 2021, officers executed a search warrant.
Investigators found 26 gambling machines, three firearms, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and more than $20,000 in cash.
Seventeen people were arrested and booked into the Morgan County Jail.
Decatur police say they’re in custody with the following charges and bond amounts:
Keithan Swoopes: Promoting Gambling and Switched Tag - $600 bond
Perez Foster: Promoting Gambling, Marijuana II, Loitering, FTA warrants x4 - $2,900 bond
Renardo Aldridge: Promoting Gambling and Marijuana II - $600 bond
Tonya Billings: Loitering, Illegal Possession of Prohibited Liquor and Carrying a Pistol w/o a Permit - $900 bond
Cordarrell Mason: Loitering and FTA warrants x3 - $1,800 bond
Desmond Aldridge: Loitering and Marijuana II - $600
Tara Dillard: Loitering - $300
Mary Patrica: Loitering - $300
Vaita Jones: Loitering - $300
Gladis Alba: Loitering - $300
Jaquez Scruggs: Loitering - $300
Walter Orr: Loitering - $300
Jose Sanchez: Loitering - $300
Donna Moore: Loitering - $300
Antwan Fuqua: Loitering - $300
Martez Jackson: Loitering - $300
Jurion Dajuan Johnson: Loitering - $300