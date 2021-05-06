17 people arrested after 26 gambling machines, guns, drugs and cash seized in Decatur

Seventeen suspects are in custody in an investigation into an illegal gambling operation in Decatur.

Decatur police say after receiving numerous complaints of illegal gambling at an address on 21st Avenue SW in Decatur, on May 5, 2021, officers executed a search warrant.

Investigators found 26 gambling machines, three firearms, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and more than $20,000 in cash.

Seventeen people were arrested and booked into the Morgan County Jail.

Decatur police say they’re in custody with the following charges and bond amounts:

Keithan Swoopes: Promoting Gambling and Switched Tag - $600 bond

Perez Foster: Promoting Gambling, Marijuana II, Loitering, FTA warrants x4 - $2,900 bond

Renardo Aldridge: Promoting Gambling and Marijuana II - $600 bond

Tonya Billings: Loitering, Illegal Possession of Prohibited Liquor and Carrying a Pistol w/o a Permit - $900 bond

Cordarrell Mason: Loitering and FTA warrants x3 - $1,800 bond

Desmond Aldridge: Loitering and Marijuana II - $600

Tara Dillard: Loitering - $300

Mary Patrica: Loitering - $300

Vaita Jones: Loitering - $300

Gladis Alba: Loitering - $300

Jaquez Scruggs: Loitering - $300

Walter Orr: Loitering - $300

Jose Sanchez: Loitering - $300

Donna Moore: Loitering - $300

Antwan Fuqua: Loitering - $300

Martez Jackson: Loitering - $300

Jurion Dajuan Johnson: Loitering - $300