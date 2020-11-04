17 families now displaced after Huntsville apartment complex was condemned

Seventeen families forced out of their apartment building Wednesday night! The reason: Huntsville City officials say they're not safe in their own homes.

Huntsville Community Development employees say they had to condemn "Sunday River Apartments" on Bob Wallace Avenue because of an electrical issue that could take weeks to fix.

Every resident here says they didn't receive any notice from apartment management that their homes were being condemned. They say they got home this afternoon and saw a sign on the door saying it's unsafe to go inside.

Now residents are either staying with family members or getting a hotel room.

Families packing up belongings and emptying refrigerators, as they get ready to leave their homes.

"We had to throw all our groceries away. That's money down the drain. Now a lot of folks are having to relocate and they don't have anywhere to relocate to," said resident Rakita Sconiers.

This is the reality for many families at Sunday River Apartments.

"I don't understand. Like what am I going to do?" said Traci Watkins.

Employees with the City of Huntsville say management of the complex called Huntsville Utilities about an electrical issue on Monday, and power had to be shut off on Tuesday.

"I didn't even know that we had an electrical issue," said Watkins.

City officials say it could be a couple weeks before the issue is fixed, so the community development department deemed it unsafe to live there.

"One through seventeen has a do not enter condemned sign," said Sconiers.

While resident, Rakita Sconiers, has family nearby to stay with, Traci Watkins doesn't.

"The only thing that I could do is quit my job is quit my job and go back home," said Watkins.

As residents spend the night packing up their cars, their only thought is when can they return home.

"I'm just so upset right now," said Watkins.

Residents say management is paying for hotels and red cross is assisting.

City officials say equipment parts to fix the electric issue won't be delivered until next week.