16-year-old student charged with making threat involving Marshall County school

The sheriff’s office is asking parents to talk to their children about the importance of school safety.

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 12:14 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 16-year-old male DAR School student and charged him with making a terrorist threat involving a school.

The sheriff’s office and Grant Police Department have been investigating possible threats against the school involving an Instagram account depicting Blinky the Clown, said Steve Guthrie, sheriff’s office spokesman.

Guthrie said no evidence was found, but information related to another possible threat was found and investigated.

That lead them to the student who was arrested. Guthrie said the student had been suspended earlier this week and was not an immediate threat to anyone at the school. The student now is being held by juvenile authorities.

Guthrie’s press release emphasized that the sheriff’s office did not believe students or faculty were ever in immediate threat or danger, and no weapons were involved.

Noting that false information was being spread about the investigations via social media and that one student has now been arrested, the sheriff’s office is asking parents to talk to their children about the importance of school safety.

