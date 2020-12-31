16-year-old arrested for stabbing in Florence

A teenager is in custody for a stabbing Wednesday evening in Florence.

Florence police officers responded to the incident around 4:50 p.m. on South Richards Street. They found a man who had been stabbed in the stomach.

Police say the victim gave a description of the suspect, and he was found nearby. The suspect is a 16-year-old who is charged with assault second degree.

The victim told police he did not know the suspect and a verbal argument led to the stabbing. The victim is expected to recover.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.