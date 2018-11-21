16 puppies dumped at already over-crowded shelter

Surveillance video shows two people dumping puppies at an animal shelter and it comes just weeks after the shelter sent out a public alert, begging people to foster because they're over-crowded.

The Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter on Highway 72 was already at full-capacity when the puppies were dropped off, so, now, they’re asking for the public’s help again.

WAAY 31 learned what obstacles the shelter is facing and what you can do to help.

“A lot more work for us with this many puppies," said the director of the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter, Priscilla Blenkinsopp.

Blenkinsopp says she and her team are overwhelmed after two people left 16 puppies at the shelter Monday night.

“It was raining and cold that night, too, so if our veterinarian hadn’t been here, they would have been outside all night," she said.

Blenkinsopp says the two litters—one about seven weeks old, and the other nine weeks old—were left without any clue about their background.

“We didn’t get any information on the babies either," she said. "Nobody left us any information on what breed they are, where they came from, if they had moms.”

WAAY 31 talked with one little girl who wanted to take a puppy home with her after she came by the shelter to donate dog food.

“We wanted to do something nice for the puppies for the holidays," said Kinsley Garris.

Garris said her mom wouldn’t let her take one home, so, now, she’s encouraging others to.

“They’re cute, they’re sweet, and they need homes," she said.

Blenkinsopp says there are ways to keep this from happening again.

“We want to try and get those moms spayed if they’ll just contact us," Blenkinsopp said. "We have volunteers who will help and donations to get those moms spayed.”

If you have any information about the people who were seen leaving the puppies in the surveillance video, you’re asked to call the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter.