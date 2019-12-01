Clear
16 apartment units in Huntsville forced to evacuate following Sunday morning fire

Posted: Dec 1, 2019 12:18 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Huntsville firefighters are battling an apartment fire that has destroyed at least four apartment units and damaged at least eight others.

Crews arrived at the Sunlake at Edgewater complex in the 600 block of Lakefront Drive SW around 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue said so far there are no injuries as a result of the fire. They said the residents of 16 units as would be displaced as of 11:30 a.m. due to damage to the utilities.

Of those, eight units were damaged by smoke. 

The Red Cross is on scene and will assist those who are displaced by the fire, which as of noon was still burning. 

WAAY 31 has a reporter at the scene and this story will be updated with the latest information.

