157 acres added to DeSoto State Park

One of the largest state parks in North Alabama just got a little bigger. One hundred and fifty seven acres were added to DeSoto State Park in DeKalb County. That means you will be able to experience more of the great outdoors!

"We were absolutely thrilled," said Kathryn Norris, enjoys DeSoto State Park. Mike and Kathryn Norris are two of the thousands of people who visit DeSoto State Park. "I like coming down here in the mornings. I run down here and it's nice just spending time enjoying the peacefulness of the river. We kayak, we fish, we hike, we do it all," said Mike Norris, enjoys DeSoto State Park.

Now there will be more to land for you to get out and explore. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources bought this property at an auction. "There's only certain opportunities to acquire property like this. Once it's developed into a subdivision or something else, you know it's not available for public access," said Chris Blankenship, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner.

The mayor of Metone said that's exactly what the land could have been used for. "The property owners were trying to sell this piece of property and one of the considerations was making it a subdivision there which would have been a huge development, roads, a lot of infrastructure, plus the residents. It would put a lot of pressure on the river itself," said Rob Hammond, Town of Mentone Mayor.

Instead, the possibilities for the riverfront property are endless. "It's a blank slate for us, we're looking to build some trails there. Some type of access to the water. We're working through all the options," said Chris Blankenship, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner.

"I think it's just fantastic to know that our grandchildren are going to run around the same areas where I ran around as a child and enjoy it in the exact same condition that I did. I think that's unique and special...We're just grateful that our little corner is being protected," said Kathryn Norris, enjoys DeSoto State Park.

The land also includes access to more than one thousand feet along Little River.