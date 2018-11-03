150 local soldiers prepare to deploy

150 Army Reserve soldiers from Huntsville are leaving for deployment tomorrow morning. The last time the 375th engineer company were deployed was in 2009.

Many of the Army reserve soldiers told WAAY 31 this is what they signed up for. For some, this is their second deployment, but it's always hard leaving their family before the holidays.

Sgt. Justin Pyle and his wife Brianna Pyle have only been married for two months. "The closer to time is hitting really hard" said Brianna. "Actually realizing that hes not going to be here for a year."

"She actually threw a party for me and did every holiday that i'll miss" Justin Pyle said. "She did Thanksgiving, Christmas, my birthday and New Years. We got it all taken care of."

First Sgt. Kevin Brown said that 150 soldiers were leaving for Kuwait Sunday morning. The Army needed more carpenters, plumbers and electricians.

"At that point, we'll be moving forward to other locations as told to conduct construction missions and to help out the operation inherit resolve" Sgt. Brown said. This is Browns sixth deployment and his wife has been a huge support. He says now the 375th Engineer company are ready for their mission.

Lots of hugs, prayers and last memories before the deployment, including Sgt. Pyle's son handing him a card he made for his father.

"Proud, very proud. He told me it took him three days. His first chapter book, but i'm going to miss him. We'll stay in contact."

These soldiers have been training for deployment for about a year. They didn't know they were being deployed until about six months ago.