15-year-old suspect in custody after vehicle, foot pursuit in Decatur

A 15-year-old in Decatur is in the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center after being charged with receiving stolen property in the first degree, attempting to flee and elude law enforcement and resisting arrest.

On Tuesday, Morgan County dispatch received a call that a vehicle had been stolen. When an officer responded to the southwest area of Decatur, he located the vehicle traveling south on Central Parkway. The officer activated his patrol vehicle's emergency lights and siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle, which was unsuccessful and led to a pursuit.

The driver, identified as the 15-year-old, got out of the vehicle and fled. He was taken into custody after the officer pursued him on foot.

A second juvenile was in the stolen vehicle during the pursuit but was determined not to be involved in the crime and was released to a parent or guardian.

The 15-year-old suspect will remain in the juvenile detention center until a court hearing.