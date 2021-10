Huntsville Police said they have charged a 15-year-old with murder after a hotel shooting Oct. 10.

The teen is accused of shooting 18-year-old Tyree Humphrey around 1 a.m. after an argument between the two, according to police. HPD said it will not release the suspect’s name.

Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other. Humphrey was taken to a hospital after the shooting, where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing.