15 suspects arrested in DeKalb County 'back to school' road safety operation

With school starting in DeKalb County this week, the sheriff's office wanted to make sure to get dangerous drivers and criminals off the road. They hit the streets for a "back to school" road safety operation.

Fifteen people were put behind bars Tuesday during the operation. More than half of them face drug charges. Others arrested face charges like disorderly conduct or having outstanding warrants.



Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

The department says on Tuesday, a suspect, 27-year-old Tiffany Crow, fled from deputies on Pine Drive in Henagar around 2 p.m. They say a male suspect escaped on foot after the vehicle was abandoned in a field behind a home.

Crow was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. The department says charges on the suspect who escaped may be pending after he's identified.

The sheriff's office says later that evening, another suspect led deputies on a short chase on County Road 134, near Henagar. Johnny Elkins, 28, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second-degree, drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude.

A passenger, 40-year-old Kelly Gilreath, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second-degree.

According to the sheriff's office, these suspects were also arrested in the operation:

Anthony Eugene, 54, of Washington, D.C.

- Drug Paraphernalia

- Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Beverage

- Possession of Controlled Substance

- Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Michael Bishop, 26, of Sylvania

- Failure to Appear Warrant (x2)

Crystal Burt, 30, of Fort Payne

- Drug Paraphernalia

- Giving False ID to a Law Enforcement Officer

Vernon Cottrell, 27, of Rainsville

- Possession of Marijuana 2nd

- Drug Paraphernalia

- DUI (Alcohol)

Robert Dickinson, 52, of Crossville

- Possession of Marijuana 1st

- Drug Paraphernalia

Chad Haggard, 40, of Higdon

- Disorderly Conduct

- Resisting Arrest

Lakreisha Jackson, 25 of Rainsville

- Warrant for Failure to Comply

Kayce Moore, 36, of Elkton, KY

- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

- Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd

- Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs

- Possession of Controlled Substance

- Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Dustin Spence, 33, of Crossville

- Failure to Appear Warrant

- Attempt to Elude

Alexandria Tims, 18, of Rainsville

- Possession of Marijuana 2nd

- Drug Paraphernalia

Erica Hicks, 29, of Rainsville

- Warrant for Jackson County (x2)

Timothy Smith, 32, of Geraldine

- Failure to Appear Warrants for Rainsville and Fyffe