$14.2 million federal grant to pay to build an overpass across Highway 20

Decatur is seeing an opportunity for major development with a $14.2 million federal grant that will pay to build an overpass across Highway 20.

Mayor Tab Bowling calls the project, "the best thing to happen to Decatur in decades." This is the same area where Decatur failed to reel in a Bass Pro Shop set to be built at the highly-touted Sweetwater development.

An employee at Apple Lane Farms in Decatur, Tammy Borden, said she loves her job, but she doesn't love her daily commute.

"To cross the road to go to the interstate, that is a nightmare," Borden said.

Right now, there are no other businesses "sandwiching" Apple Lane. It's all by itself on the north side of Highway 20.

The overpass would extend from Bibb Garrett Road next to Apple Lane across Highway 20 and through what's now a Chevron station. The project will allow roads to safely connect with thousands of acres of prime retail and other business property.

However, like the Chevron across the highway, Apple Lane faces a wrecking ball to make room for the overpass.

"I think everybody's going to be sad, because everybody loves it being centrally located right here," Borden said.

Decatur must have the overpass project ready to bid by December of 2020. The federal grant paying for the overpass focuses on economic improvement and does not require the city to match any money.