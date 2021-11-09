14-year-old driving SUV full of juveniles leads Alabama State Troopers on chase

A 14-year-old faces multiple charges after State Troopers say they caught the teen driving a stolen vehicle with five juvenile passengers.

The 2008 Ford Expedition began a chase on Interstate 65 near Prattville about 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Once in Prattville, the Expedition hit several vehicles while trying to escape.

With the help of the Prattville Police Department, troopers stopped the Expedition by using spike strips.

Inside, law enforcement found the driver, plus an 11-year-old, a 12-year-old, two 13-year-olds, and two 14-year-olds.

The driver will be charged with receiving stolen property, assault, speeding, attempting to elude, and reckless endangerment.

The incident remains under investigation.