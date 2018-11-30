Clear

14-year-old arrested in Decatur for vandalizing Frances Nungester Elementary

Windows at Frances Nungester Elementary School had been shot out with pellet guns.

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 4:31 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A 14-year-old juvenile suspect was arrested Friday after a vandalism incident at Frances Nungester Elementary School on Monday. A report was filed about windows at the school that had been shot out with pellet guns.

The juvenile is charged with criminal mischief 1st degree and criminal trespassing 3rd degree and is being held at the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

