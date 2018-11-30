14-year-old arrested in Decatur for vandalizing Frances Nungester Elementary

A 14-year-old juvenile suspect was arrested Friday after a vandalism incident at Frances Nungester Elementary School on Monday. A report was filed about windows at the school that had been shot out with pellet guns.
The juvenile is charged with criminal mischief 1st degree and criminal trespassing 3rd degree and is being held at the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center.
