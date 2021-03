A 13-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car around 7:00 a.m. in Sylvania.

Sylvania Police Chief Eric Tidmore said she was hit near a mobile home park at County Roads 884 and 989.

She was not seriously injured, but taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Tidmore said there are no plans to file criminal charges against the driver of the vehicle at this time.