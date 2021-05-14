13-year-old arrested, charged after Muscle Shoals City Schools threat found on social media

A 13-year-old accused of making a threat about Muscle Shoals City Schools on social media now faces a charge of making a terrorist threat.

The juvenile was arrested about 10:48 p.m. Thursday by Muscle Shoals Police. This was less than an hour after they learned of the threat.

The suspect is not a student in the Muscle Shoals City school system, said Muscle Shoals Police Chief Clint Reck.

Reck said there is no credible evidence of an active threat, and that the suspect has been turned over the juvenile authorities.

Reck said his department “strongly encourages parents to speak with their children concerning appropriate use of electronic communication and the consequences of their actions.”