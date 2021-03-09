13-year-old Lawrence County girl charged in arson, knife attacks on children, adult

A 13-year-old girl is facing multiple charges after officials say she assaulted three people with a knife.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said an 18-month-old child, an 8-year-old child and a 53-year-old woman were injured.

The sheriff’s office said the victims and offender are related.

The office got a call about the incident in the 6,000 block of County Road 203 in the Speake community about 4:15 p.m. Monday.

Deputies were told three people had been cut or stabbed, and investigators also have determined that fires had been set inside the residence.

The 18-month-old and 8-year-old were transported by medical helicopter to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, the sheriff’s office said. Both remain in the hospital.

The 18-month-old’s injuries were considered life threatening and remains in in the hospital in unknown condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 8-year-old's injury was serious and the child is in stable condition.

The adult female was transported by ambulance to Huntsville Hospital. The sheriff’s office said her injuries were significant, and she was treated and released from the hospital.

Investigators have charged the 13-year-old with three counts of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree arson.

She is being held in custody at a juvenile facility.