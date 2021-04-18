Police rescue 13-year-old Alabama girl from Texas home

A man in Texas was arrested for kidnapping a 13-year-old girl from Alabama.

19-year-old Daniel Skipworth is facing several charges including aggravated sexual assault of child, kidnapping and trafficking.

Officials with the Tyler Police Department said Skipworth picked up the girl up Alabama and was keeping her at his home for two days until officers arrived.

Police said the girl was physically okay. The details of the kidnapping are still under investigation.

WAAY 31 is working to confirm whether or not this 13-year-old girl was the missing Florence teenager who was recently found safe. Florence Police did confirm the FBI Dallas/Tyler Resident Agency was involved in their investigation.