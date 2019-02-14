Several suspects arrested in multi-agency Sand Mountain saturation operation

On Wednesday night, Sand Mountain law enforcement officials executed a saturation operation that resulted in the arrests of several suspects in the Powell and Sylvania areas .
This was a joint operation between the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, DeKalb County Drug Task Force, Jackson County Drug Task Force, Alabama Department of Public Safety, Sylvania Police Department, Powell Police Department and Henagar Police Department.
According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, the arrests were related to drug possession, outstanding warrants and charges received for attempting to elude. In two incidents, suspects attempted to run from deputies. In both cases, the suspects were captured.
The sheriff's office says Barry Blake, 50, of Henagar and Vicki Williams, 50, of Henagar were arrested after Blake fled on foot during a traffic stop on County Road 576, near Buttram’s Crossroads. Blake was located and is currently facing eight charges.
Jesse Buttram, 21, of Dutton is said to have led deputies on a chase that started near Northeast Alabama Community College and ended near the Powell Crossing. Buttram received 11 charges, and the two other people in the vehicle, Corey Fowler, 23, of Section and Patrick Lee, 23, of Section also received multiple charges.
Below are the suspects' names and charges:
Paul Dunn, 50, of Pisgah
* Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Beverage
Tonia Phillips, 45, of Pisgah
* DUI (Controlled Substances)
Bradley Presley, 40, of Section
* Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana Second-Degree and Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Beverage
Jarvis Chandler, 24, of Fyffe
* Possession of Marijuana Second-Degree and Drug Paraphernalia
Clinton Dalton, 59, of Langston
* Possession of Marijuana First-Degree and Drug Paraphernalia
Steven Ray, 37, of Fort Payne
* Possession of Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia, Attempting to Elude and Tampering with Physical Evidence
Charles Langley, 43, of Henagar
* Outstanding Warrant for Failure to Pay
Jesse Buttram, 21, of Dutton
* Assault Third-Degree, Two Counts of Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Mischief Second-Degree, Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Beverage, Possession of Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia, Attempt to Elude, DUI (Controlled Substances), Resisting Arrest and Criminal Littering
Corey Fowler, 23, of Section
* Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Beverage, Resisting Arrest and Criminal Littering
Patrick Lee, 23, of Section
* Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Beverage, Resisting Arrest and Criminal Littering
Barry Blake, 50, of Henagar
* Two Counts of Drug Paraphernalia, Two Counts of Possession of Controlled Substance, Two Counts of Resisting Arrest and Two Counts of Attempting to Elude
Vicki Williams, 50, of Henagar
* Four Counts of Reckless Endangerment, Two Counts of Possession of Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Attempting to Elude and Drug Paraphernalia
Deanna Fraley, 47, of Valley Head
* Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Controlled Substance
Brittany Owens, 29, of Sylvania
* Arrested for an Outstanding Warrant for the Attalla Police Department
----
The suspects' mugshots are courtesy of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office
