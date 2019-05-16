13 guns, ammo stolen from home in Morgan Co.

A Morgan County community is on edge after someone broke into a house and stole 13 guns.

It all happened at a home on Highway 231 in Lacey’s Spring.

WAAY 31 talked with the homeowner about the invasion.

“When I got home, I noticed that the door was standing open," Trish Reid said. "I was sitting there and I knew I had dead-bolted our door. Then, I noticed the panel was out.”

That's what Trish Reid found when she returned home from work on Friday.

Not knowing if a criminal was still inside her home, Reid called 9-1-1 and waited for deputies to get there before she went in.

“We feel invaded now," she said. "Somebody just comes into your home, and stuff that you do work for, they just pick it up and walk out with it.”

Some of the things they took from her closets included a pocketknife, fishing gear, 13 guns, and ammo.

Reid said she’s most concerned about the guns—not just because they could be used in crimes, but because they were gifts from family members who’ve passed away.

“A lot of them have sentimental value," Reid said. "For things like that, you can’t replace it. You have insurance but, still, you can’t replace what somebody gave you that meant a lot to you.”

Reid told WAAY 31 the intrusion has definitely made her more cautious.

“We have had all kinds of security cameras put up," she said.

And Reid hopes her neighbors will follow her lead.

“I hope that it doesn’t happen to anyone else and people will take more precautious measures to protect their homes and themselves," she said.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says a nearby business was also burglarized, but they don't believe the two incidents are related.