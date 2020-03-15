13 cases of coronavirus in Alabama confirmed, increased by 1

There are now 13 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The updates were posted to the ADPH website Sunday afternoon. It shows now seven cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County. This brings the total to 13 cases across the state.

As of right now, there is only one case in North Alabama in Limestone County. Marshall Space Flight Center also stated that one of their employees tested positive for the virus, but haven't released any additional information beyond that.

ADPH officials state that so far no deaths related to COVID-19 have been confirmed.