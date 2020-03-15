Clear
BREAKING NEWS Madison County Schools, Limestone County Schools closing Monday, ahead of statewide mandated closure Full Story

13 cases of coronavirus in Alabama confirmed, increased by 1

The Alabama Department of Public Health confirms 13 cases of coronavirus in the state.

Posted: Mar 15, 2020 3:29 PM
Posted By: Megan Reyna

There are now 13 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The updates were posted to the ADPH website Sunday afternoon. It shows now seven cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County. This brings the total to 13 cases across the state. 

As of right now, there is only one case in North Alabama in Limestone CountyMarshall Space Flight Center also stated that one of their employees tested positive for the virus, but haven't released any additional information beyond that.

ADPH officials state that so far no deaths related to COVID-19 have been confirmed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Decatur
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events