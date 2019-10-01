JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) - A dozen young men are now charged in connection with the alleged rapes of two underage teens at Alabama's Jacksonville State University.
News outlets reports that an 11th and 12th suspect were arrested Monday.
Investigators say two underage girls between the ages of 12 and 16 engaged in numerous sex acts with men who are between the ages of 18 and 22. Authorities say the statutory rapes occurred on or near the campus of Jacksonville State University.
Nine people were initially arrested last month on charges of second-degree rape and sodomy, and three more people were charged as the investigation continued.
At least some of the instances occurred in university dormitories.
Investigator Jay Harrington says no additional arrests are currently expected.
Related Content
- 12th man arrested in statutory rape case at Jacksonville State University
- Lincoln County, TN, sheriff seeks man wanted on 10 statutory rape charges
- Jacksonville State University releases security cam video of tornado
- Multiple arrests made after series of rapes on Jacksonville State campus
- Florence man arrested on rape charges
- Three dead in Jacksonville shooting
- Florence man found not guilty in rape case
- Jacksonville State draws Ole Miss in NCAA Oxford Regional
- Jacksonville State's Josh Pearson poised for breakout year
- Charges dropped in Madison County rape case