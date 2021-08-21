Clear
12,000 COVID deaths in Alabama

Health officials say they're dealing with a "pandemic of the unvaccinated."

Posted: Aug 21, 2021 7:19 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez, Stephen Gallien

Alabama hit a grim new milestone in the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The death toll reached 12,000 on Saturday according to the Alabama Health Department's Covid-19 Dashboard. 

That number is only expected to rise as health officials say they deal with a "pandemic of the unvaccinated." The number of COVID inpatients are the highest they've been since the beginning of the year.  There are currently 2,693 COVID inpatients.

"We are seeing cases numbers that are continuing to climb," said State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris. "Among those that we have data on, certainly the hospitalizations and deaths, we know that most of those people are unvaccinated. Certainly among deaths, those are virtually all unvaccinated people."

Harris said it is urgent that people get vaccinated and continue to wear masks in public places to fight this new surge of the virus.

