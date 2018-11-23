12-year-old struck and killed on Lawrence County road

Alabama State Troopers said a 12-year-old died after the child was struck by a pickup on Alabama Highway 157, eight miles north of Moulton in the Hatton Community. The crash happened just before 1 AM Friday morning. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.
So far troopers aren't releasing the child's name, nor are they saying anything about the driver involved as they continue to investigate.
