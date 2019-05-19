Clear

12-year-old dies in ATV wreck in Jackson County

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said the child died before he was able to reach a hospital.

Posted: May. 19, 2019 6:06 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said a 12-year-old died on Saturday in an all-terrain vehicle wreck.

Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen told WAAY 31 a family was visiting the area around Hollytree when one of the family members found the child near the ATV he had been riding.

Officials have not released the name of the child.

The wreck happened near Alabama Highway 65 near County Road 4.

Harnen said the child died before he was able to reach the hospital.

