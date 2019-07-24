$1.2 million in technology will connect Madison County law enforcement agencies

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is implementing a brand new system that will connect all three law enforcement agencies in the county.

The system allows the sheriff's office, the Madison Police Department and the Huntsville Police Department to share information and reduce the time spent on paperwork, but it comes at a price.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office will pay a total of $1.2 million for this new records and jail management system, just over $400,000 for the next three years.

"If any law enforcement agency had dealt with them in Madison County, we are going to know right off the bat and what type of situation it is," Madison County Deputy Terry Pyle said.

Pyle has been in law enforcement for 12 years. Right now, he tells WAAY 31 he can't easily access or see cases Huntsville police or Madison police respond to. With the addition of this new technology, Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner says that will change.

"It's going to allow us to share information between all of the departments," Sheriff Turner said.

The Madison County Commission approved the spending of $1.2 million for this new technology system to help connect the three local law enforcement agencies. Now, all the agencies can see the history of an offender and flag houses that may be dangerous.

"To see if it's going to be a violent subject, or a person that might have mental problems we can deal with, that makes a big difference on how I'm going to associate that call with how I'm going to respond," Pyle said.

WAAY 31 is told the new system will also help speed up investigations and reduce time spent on filing paperwork. Previously, a deputy would have to file an incident report, followed by an arrest report back at the jail. However, this new system streamlines the process.

"[This] allows us to get our officers back on the street in a lot faster way," Sheriff Turner said.

Sheriff Turner says it will take 18 months to implement this new system. Law enforcement agencies in Florence and Tuscaloosa already use this technology.