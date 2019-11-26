$12 million Boaz development to build 61 new homes

A $12 million housing development will soon break ground in Boaz, and a local man is behind this new push for growth.

The massive project will bring 61 new garden homes to the city by 2020.

The development will be on 26 acres of unused farmland, that will turn into a massive housing community off McVille and Bruce Road, near Alabama Highway 168.

"I've lived in Boaz all my life. I went to school in Boaz, was born in Boaz," Randall Pankey, owner of Bradco Home Builders LLC., said.

Pankey's construction company even started in the city he calls home.

"To find a project of this size, you'd need to be in Birmingham or Huntsville. This is something that Boaz hasn't seen in a long time," Pankey said.

It's something he wants to change. Pankey said he's already gotten phone calls from people out of state, as well as in the area, who are interested in a potential move to Boaz to live in one of the 61 new homes he is building.

The estimated cost for each home ranges from $185,000 to $220,000. One woman in Boaz is considering moving to one of the new homes.

"I mean, you're happier because at least you know you have options now," Jill Lenier said.

The city of Boaz hasn't seen the same explosive growth as nearby cities. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, from 2010 to 2018, the population increased by less than 200 people. But Pankey expects the numbers to keep increasing nonetheless and wants there to be places for people to live.

The man who doesn't plan to leave his city now has his biggest challenge.

"This is going to be a super project, normally we build four houses at a time, maybe five tops. But this project is going to be continuously going," Pankey said.

Developers plan to break ground in February or early March of 2020.

The entire project is estimated to be completed in five years.