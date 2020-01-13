A dozen people are now charged in a multi-year-long investigation dubbed "Operation Omerta," including a Florence resident.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office led the investigation, which included the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the 22nd District Drug Task Force and the 22nd District Attorney's Office.

Arrests made in "Operation Omerta": Darrell Alonzo "Choppo" White

Raymond Charles Inman

Marilyn Skaggs

Michael Shane Risner

Michael Tilley

Shayna Nicole McDonald

Miranda Haggard

Lois Ritenour

Luke Freemon

Brian Keith Smith

Roy Dee Horton

April Rumbaugh

Sandra Satterfield (Courtesy: Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

At least half of the group who were arrested were residents of Waynesboro, Tennessee, according to jail records.

The Wayne County Grand Jury returned indictments for Conspiracy to Distribute over 300 grams of Methamphetamine to the group. A thirteenth person, Sandra Satterfield, has not yet been arrested.

The Florence resident, Darrell Alonzo "Choppo" White, 36, was booked into the Wayne County Jail on Sunday, January 12, 2020, and is being held on a $250,000 bond. He will appear in court on February 10, 2020.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office described those arrested in the operation as not only drug users, "but upper level dealers suspected of bringing in over 100 pounds of methamphetamine to Wayne County."

"We will pursue any and all bringing methamphetamine into Wayne County. They will be arrested and prosecuted before a jury of Wayne County citizens who have been tormented by the epidemic proportions of methamphetamine being brought into our county. No matter where they are from," said Sheriff Wayne Fisher.

The department asks anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sandra Satterfield to contact the Wayne County Sheriff's Office at 931-722-3613.