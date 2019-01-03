116th Congress will have the highest percentage of women yet

Tennessee Valley League of Women Voters president Kathy Jones told WAAY31 that although the national Congress is getting more diverse Alabama is falling behind.

"They'll bring more diverse opinions and we think better decisions," said Jones.

Women in Congress Thursday jumped to 24 percent, including Tennessee's first female Senator, Marsha Blackburn. Jones says while more women ran for Alabama seats they didn't make it to Thursdays ceremony.

"Unfortunately not many of them were able to be elected," said Jones.

She says their plan is to get the word out, encourage people to do more research and register to vote.

"Over the past many years we've tried to increase representation and diversity in congress and now we're starting to see a new wave of women," said Jones.

The 116th congress will also be the first with two Native American women and first two Muslim women to serve.