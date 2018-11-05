Clear

11-year-old kills grandmother, self, after being told to clean his room

The boy's grandfather described him as "defiant" after being asked to clean the room.

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 7:45 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

An 11-year-old boy shot and killed his own grandmother and then himself after she asked him to kill his room, The Arizona Republic reported. According to police, the boy came up behind his grandparents as they sat on the sofa and shot his 65-year-old grandmother in the head before he ran to another room. His grandfather began to chase him, then returned to his wife to administer CPR. That is when he said he heard a shot come from the other room. The grandparents had legal custody of the boy. Police said there is no history of any violence reports from the address.

