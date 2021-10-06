11-year-old girl writes poem in honor of Sheffield's fallen officer

The sudden death of Sergean Nick Risner has impacted the community of the Shoals including children.

Several kids wore blue on Monday to honor his life, but one young lady is honoring him a different way.

11-year-old Mai Phan was having lunch with her family when she noticed a blue ribbon on the door.

"I didn't know what it was for, so I asked my mom maybe someone had a birthday or something," Phan said.

That's when Phan learned of the death of Sergeant Risner.

"It's really sad because it's one instant he's there and one instant he's not," Phan said.

She didn't know much about him, so her mom started showing her Facebook posts about how Sergeant Risner impacted people's lives.

"I saw a bunch of photos of people lining up to honor him, and I got really inspired and decided to write the poem," Phan said.

She says the words just came to her and hopes her poem brings some sense of relief to his loved ones.

"Sometime it helps us remember those memories of the people we've lost and other things like that, so we can look back at it and be proud instead of just mourning," Phan explained.

She says the moral of her poem is for people to remember the men and women who put their lives on the line every day for our community.