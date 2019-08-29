Clear
11 suspects arrested in Limestone County drug bust

Investigators say methamphetamine, weapons, ammo and drug paraphernalia were found in the home.

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 9:09 PM
Updated: Aug 29, 2019 9:20 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Multiple suspects are in custody after a drug bust Wednesday afternoon by the Limestone County Narcotics Unit.

The department says around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, officials searched a home in the 17000 block of Brownsferry Road, after receiving multiple complaints of drug activity there.

Investigators say methamphetamine, weapons, ammo and drug paraphernalia were found in the home. Eleven suspects were arrested. The department says many of them were either on probation or on bond and their probation or bond may be violated as a result of the incident. 

According to the sheriff's office, the following suspects were arrested on these charges:

Jason Shelton was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and loitering at a known drug house.

Antonio Nelson was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), illegal possession of prescription medication, possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering at a known drug house.

Tony Royster was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and loitering at a known drug house.

Eric Meadows was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Richard Kidd was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering at a known drug house.

Jesse Meadows was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dwight Meadows was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amanda Brooks was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering at a known drug house.

Clinton Downs was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Taylor was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, loitering at a known drug house, promoting prison contraband second-degree and multiple traffic warrants.

Zachary Ebbert was arrested for loitering at a known drug house.

