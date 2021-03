A man was taken into custody on Saturday after multiple agencies executed a search warrant and found copius amounts of drugs.

The Colbert County Drug Task Force along with the Lauderdale County County Drug Task force and the Muscle Shoals Police Department served the warrant at 300 Glendale Avenue.

While there, they confiscated $27,000 in cash and 11 pounds of methamphetamine.

Wallace Earl Coffey was arrested and is being held in the Colbert County Jail.