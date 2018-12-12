Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Stabbing victim found at Blackburn Road in Limestone Co. Full Story

11 migrants, 2 smugglers caught of Florida coast

The U.S. Coast Guard says it took into custody 11 migrants and two suspected smugglers off the coast of Miami.

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 12:27 PM
Posted By: AP

MIAMI (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard says it took into custody 11 migrants and two suspected smugglers off the coast of Miami.

A Coast Guard crew spotted an unlit 24-foot vessel about 12 miles (19 kilometers) offshore on Saturday. They boarded it and found seven Haitians, three Bahamians, two Ecuadorians and one Bolivian national.

The Coast Guard says in a news release that the people were given food, water, shelter and medical attention, and then handed over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events