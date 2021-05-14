11 graduates newly employed through Marshall County school to work transition program

A Marshall County school to work transition program for people who are differently abled held their graduation ceremony on Friday.

"It was amazing, it helped me come out of my shy shell," said Cassie Cook, former intern.

Project Search just wrapped up this year's program with a graduation ceremony. Now, 11 graduates are ready for the workforce.

"We have the classroom time and then we have the rotation time," said Wanda Burgess, Skills Training Instructor with Project Search.

In class, students who are differently abled learn practical life skills and during their rotations, they're placed at jobs throughout the county.

"They learn what kind of jobs they're interested in," said Burgess.

Burgess explained that only about 30% of people who are differently abled have jobs. Ninety to 100% of Project Search graduates are employed and the group works to make sure they stay that way.

"We stay with the interns throughout their years of employment and make sure they enjoy their jobs and are being treated fairly," said Burgess.

Normally, the classes are run out of Marshall Medical Centers, but because of the pandemic, they have to adjust and change locations, but classes and internships still went on.

Students have had internships at Marshall Medical Centers, Foodland, Kingdom Kids, Pet Depot, Weathers, Lake Guntersville Ace Hardware, A&D Motors, Launchpad, Wintzells, Jonica’s Bakery and Marshall Technical School.